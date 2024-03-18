Boston council wants to see your tidy front gardens, streets and villages for new campaign

Boston town centre from the air.

Boston residents are being enoucraged to showcase their community pride and creativity through the new ‘Love Your Neighbourhood Campaign’ – run by Boston Borough Council.

The community contest has been launched today (Wednesday) for Spring/Summer 2024.

A council spokesperson explained: “From 18th March to 30th June, residents are invited to showcase their community pride and creativity in a celebration of pride in where they live.

“The campaign features three exciting categories Best front garden/courtyard, Most attractive street/neighbourhood and Best Village.

“In the Best front garden/courtyard category, residents are encouraged to display their green thumbs by submitting photos of their garden sanctuaries, showcasing their favourite plants and creative designs. Most attractive street/neighbourhood award, neighbourhoods are challenged to band together and transform their front gardens into stunning displays of beauty and community spirit. Judges will be on the lookout for carefully maintained landscapes and vibrant blooms that uplift the entire community. And in the Best Village category, villages of all sizes are invited to compete for recognition, emphasising community involvement and a shared commitment to excellence.”

Coun Callum Butler, Portfolio Holder for Environmental Services, said: “This campaign not only celebrates the beauty of our borough’s neighbourhoods but also fosters a sense of community pride and unity. Join us in showcasing the very best of Boston Borough and let your neighbourhood shine!

“I would like to encourage as many people as I can to take part, throughout these few months we will be sharing great tips and ideas on what people can do to spruce up their frontages, with a little or no budget.

“Follow the community-run ‘Love Your Neighbourhood – Boston Borough’ Facebook page where ideas will be shared, from upcycling that old car tyre into an ideal planter, homemade bin storage ideas, hack on how to tackle those hard to reach areas to local workshops such as pebble painting to sewing your own seeds.”

Entries are now open, with submission deadlines set for Sunday, June 30. Judging will commence first week of July, with winners announced the following week.