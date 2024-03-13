Shane Tychowski from Boston, with Cossus, a Estrela Mountain Dog, which was the Best of Breed winner. Photo: BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Shane Tychowski, 42, and Cossus fro wowed the judges at the NEC Birmingham to hold off stiff competition and qualify for the Best in Group showpiece on the famous green carpet.

Tychowski insists the charmingly aloof two-year-old canine is as perfect around the house as he is in the showing ring and hopes to promote the breed to more dog lovers across the UK.

He said: “They’re really loving and affectionate and they’re amazing around the family.

“They don’t look for constant attention and don’t need to jump up at anyone.

“He just moved so well today, he’s been showing since he was six months old, he was the best dog in there and he’s got a lovely expression on him.

“He’s getting a bit more confident and the judge absolutely loved him as well.

“It’s worldwide and famous and where everyone wants to bring their dogs and show what they’ve got to the rest of the world.

“We want to promote the rare breeds and it’s something we’re quite passionate about.”

Tychowski and Cossus were unable to go all the way and book their place in Sunday night’s Best in Show finale but still enjoyed a day to remember at the world’s biggest dog show.

Solihull local hero and dog-showing star Melanie Raymond grabbed glory – and admitted the nerves ‘melted away’ when she stepped onto the green carpet with Australian Shepherd Viking.

The 46-year-old, who lives fewer than five miles away from the NEC in Birmingham, trumped more than 18,000 showing dogs who competed across four spectacular days in the Midlands.

Three-year-old Viking was awarded the dog show’s top honour by judge Ann Ingram after prevailing over every canine in the Pastoral Group on Saturday.

Pressure was mounting on one of the pre-event favourites, co-owned by Raymond, John Shaw and Kerry Kirtley, but the winning handler insisted he kept his cool to come out on top.

She said: “It’s amazing, pinch me, it’s one of those things as a handler, breeder, owner, that we all want to win and so many people don’t get to win it – it’s fabulous.

“This has been the toughest Crufts ever, everyone was backing him and rooting for him so it was tough.

“I’ve got bags under my eyes, I’ve had very many sleepless nights.

“Once you get in the ring, it goes, it’s the build-up that’s the scary bit but once you’re in there, everything melts away and I love showing.

“When you go through certain emotions, it builds a bond because you feel you have that energy between you and it’s a bond that you can’t describe.

“I live in Solihull, it’s quicker for me to walk than drive here, it’s brilliant and my friends all come and stay – what a great experience.”