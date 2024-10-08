Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A snake measuring about a metre in length has been retrieved from a home in Boston after making an unexpected appearance from beneath a sofa.

The surprise serpent was reported to Stickney’s Ark Wildlife and Dinosaur Park on Sunday (October 6).

A spokesman for the park says it received a call from a ‘clearly distraught’ woman in Boston, who had gone into her living room that morning to discover a snake’s head poking out from beneath her sofa.

Reptile expert Jamie Mintram was dispatched to the address with a snake hook and carry case to investigate the situation.

On their arrival, Jamie found the home’s family-of-four standing outside, cold in the garden.

After being pointed to the location of the snake, Jamie was able to identify the snake as a harmless, but most definitely non-native Florida kingsnake, measuring about one metre.

These North American inhabitants average between 90-122 cm, the park spokesman said, but have been known to reach almost 180cm in length. With one hand lifting up the edge of the sofa, Jamie was able to extract the roaming reptile with his other hand.

“The poor little guy was very cold,” the spokesman said. “Most likely an escaped pet the snake had probably entered the home looking for warmth, as being a species naturally found in Florida our UK climate is far too cold for these snakes and with autumn having arrived this snake wouldn't have survived for long outside.”

The snake (temporarily named Mickey after one of Florida's most famous residents) was taken back to the Ark to be warmed up and given a health check.

“Apart from a small sore patch on his nose, Mickey appears to be in good health, despite his ordeal and has already eaten at the Ark,” the spokesman said.

This is far from the first snake call-out for the Ark.

“The team at Ark Wildlife Park occasionally receive calls asking to remove a snake from someone's home,” the spokesman said. “In the past, they've rescued a corn snake (a species from North America, an escaped pet) found in a conservatory in Spilsby, a boa constrictor discovered by a landlord after the previous tenant had left the country, but quite often it's just a native harmless grass snake that has been spotted in the garden that just needs to be left alone.” Anyone who has lost a Florida kingsnake in the local, is asked to contact the Ark at [email protected]

The Ark team will need to see proof of ownership, they advise.

If no owner comes forward, Mickey will stay at the Ark.