A new stretch of the King Charles III England Coast Path featuring Boston has been partially opened, giving the public a legal right to access some of Lincolnshire’s coastline for the first time.

The 57.3 mile (92.7 km) path stretches between Sutton Bridge and Skegness.

This trail links to the existing section of King Charles III England Coast Path around the Norfolk coastline in one direction, and to Lincolnshire’s open National Trail between Skegness and Mablethorpe in the other (although a chunk is currently closed, pending the construction of a bridge).

Victoria Manton, deputy director for Natural England in the East Midlands, said: “This new stretch of the King Charles III England Coast Path will give people from all over the country access to our beautiful local coastline, connecting them with nature and providing health and wellbeing benefits.

A King Charles III England Coastal Path waymark.

“The trail will also support the local economy – bringing walkers and visitors to the towns and villages for daytrips, refreshments and places to stay.”

The path passes through Boston, and takes walkers past the Pilgrim Fathers Memorial at Fishtoft.

The trail north of Boston is an original route on a relatively new coastline. As it cannot continue to Skegness until a new bridge is built, it stops at a point that offers walkers convenient access to other, more inland paths.

Nature England notes that parts of the path are ‘very remote’, with no public facilities or connecting paths for many miles, so walkers are advised to be self-sufficient, taking enough food and water for the journey, checking the weather and wearing appropriate clothing and footwear.

A map illustrating part of the new route.

Natural England worked on this section of the King Charles III England Coast Path with its key partner Lincolnshire County Council. The route of the path has been carefully assessed to avoid impacts to protected species.

Coun Colin Davie, executive councillor for environment at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The Lincolnshire coast has long attracted residents and visitors looking to explore its natural beauty. It’s a great pleasure to see this latest section of the King Charles III England Coast Path is now open, giving people even greater access to our unspoilt coastline.

“I had the pleasure of meeting His Majesty elsewhere on the Lincolnshire coast during his first visit to the county as King, back in July last year. He took a keen interest in the management of the coastal environment and providing access to nature. It seems fitting then, that we celebrate extending public access to the coast with the opening of this next section of the path that bears his name.”

Darren Braine, senior officer for the King Charles III England Coast Path at Natural England said: “It has taken many years of working with our partners and land owners to deliver this exciting new National Trail around The Wash and to create this key link in the long distance network. But our work isn’t done. The River Steeping has presented a particular challenge and we are working at pace to design and install a new bridge across the estuary.

“In the meantime, we have to keep this area closed for public use as there is no means of crossing these dangerous tidal waters. Until the new bridge is installed, there are about five miles of the trail that are not yet open for public use, but we have forged ahead with opening the other 52 miles.”

The King Charles III England Coast Path, once completed, will be a 2,700 mile National Trail around the whole of the English coast. More than 95 per cent of the English coast is expected to be walkable by the end of 2024, with work to finish the job following closely behind.

The path will link up and improve existing coastal paths and create new access where there was none before. People can arrive at the coast anywhere in England in the confident knowledge that there will be clear, well-signed and well-managed access around the coast in either direction. The trail aims to stay as close to the coast as possible and in many places that means walking right alongside the coast, while in others it heads inland, though usually only for short distances.

Once complete the King Charles III England Coast Path will be England’s longest National Trail. It is unique as a ‘coastal margin’ is being created alongside the trail. The margin includes all land between the trail and the sea, providing new rights to enjoy areas like beaches and dunes. Exceptions will apply such as private properties and gardens, buildings and MoD land. In some locations mudflats and saltmarsh will have restricted access due to their unsuitability.

Visitors can use the National Trails website to plan their day and see places to visit, stay or eat. See King Charles III England Coast Path - National Trails for maps and information of all opened sections.