Boston firefighter completes 90-mile ultra marathon in memory of family friend's son, raising thousands for charity

Leyton crossing the finish line, with colleagues from the Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service following him home. Picture: The Hubbert family.

A firefighter from Boston has completed a 90-mile ultra marathon in memory of an eight-year-old boy from the area, raising thousands of pounds for charity in the process.

Leyton Hubbert, 35, took on the epic challenge at the weekend (October 4-5) in honour of Billy Slater, the son of close family friends, Max and Jo Slater, who are also from Boston.

Billy – who lived with a rare metabolic condition that required his protein levels to be carefully managed – sadly passed away in December.

The ultra marathon was held in support of The Sick Children’s Trust, the charity that provided Billy’s parents, Max and Jo Slater, with accommodation at its Magnolia House while Billy received care at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Billy Slater, who sadly passed away in December 2024 aged eight. Picture: The Slater family

The route began in Hunstanton and finished in Skegness, arcing around The Wash estuary along the King Charles Coast Path.

The goal was to complete the course in 24 hours. In the end, despite relentless coastal winds intensified by Storm Amy, Leyton completed the challenge in just under 23 hours.

“Billy was larger than life,” Leyton said. “He faced more than most people do in a lifetime, but did it all with a smile on his face. I thought about him so many times during the challenge, especially when things got tough. Remembering his strength and positivity kept me going.”

Leyton, a father-of-four, was joined at the finish line by more than 30 family members and friends, including Max and Jo.

Leyton running through the night. Picture: The Hubbert family.

“It still feels a bit surreal,” said Leyton. “You can plan and talk about doing something like this but actually finishing it was an entirely different feeling.

“I’ve always been a runner, but this was on another level. It wasn’t just a physical challenge, it was emotional too. I wanted to do something that truly reflected how much Billy meant to us all, and the support The Sick Children’s Trust gave to his family when they needed it most.”

Though a keen runner, Leyton had never attempted anything on this scale.

His preparation included completing the National Three Peaks Challenge earlier in the year.

Leyton met his support crew at various points, allowing him brief respite on his journey. Picture: The Hubbert family

“I first thought about doing this route about three years ago,” Leyton explained. “I’d mapped it out on Google and told myself one day I’d try it. But I never really committed to it until Billy passed away. I was there at the funeral and just thought, this is it – this is my reason, my ‘why’. From then on, there was no backing out.”

Despite developing a knee injury during training, Leyton pressed ahead, relying on a small network of friends and family to meet him at checkpoints in King’s Lynn, Sutton Bridge, Fosdyke, Boston, and Wainfleet.

“The conditions were brutal,” he said. “For the first half I was running into a constant headwind. There were points where I was walking with poles and it felt like I was climbing uphill, even though it’s completely flat. But at the same time, it was a blessing because all I could think about was getting through it, not the pain or the miles.

“Seeing friends and family at the checkpoints kept me going, with Max coming out early in the morning to meet me. Those are the memories that stay with me more than the long, hard miles.”

Leyton, wife Keshia and their kids at the finish line in Skegness. Picture: The Hubbert family

Speaking of the difference the charity made for them, Max and Jo said: “When Billy arrived at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, we were emotionally and physically exhausted. The team at Magnolia House welcomed us in the early hours of the morning, gave us a key to our own room, and showed us around. It immediately lifted such a huge weight off our shoulders.

“Being just minutes away from Billy’s bedside meant we could be with him at a moment’s notice. When he passed away on December 28, we could leave without worrying about a bill or logistics. That kindness meant everything.

“When Leyton said he wanted to take on this challenge in Billy’s memory, we were so touched. Watching him cross the finish line was incredibly emotional. We were blown away to see he had raised enough to fund around 100 nights’ stay for families like ours. He’s a hero.”

So far, Leyton has raised almost £3,500 for The Sick Children’s Trust, which will go towards providing more nights of free stays for families with seriously ill children in hospital.

Ann Wyatt, house manager at Magnolia House, said: “We’re so grateful to Leyton for taking on such an incredible challenge in memory of Billy. His determination and compassion are truly inspiring, and the money he’s raised will make a real difference for families who, like Max and Jo, need to stay close to their seriously ill child in hospital.

“It costs £40 a night to support a family in one of our ‘Homes from Home’, and with the cost of living rising, fundraising like this is absolutely vital. Thanks to Leyton’s amazing effort, we can continue to provide comfort, care, and a place to stay when families need it most.”

For further information about The Sick Children’s Trust, please visit sickchildrenstrust.org.

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/thewashultramarathonchallenge