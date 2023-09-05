Register
Boston gym raises more than £1,000 for support group

A Boston gym has presented more than £1,000 to a group that supports people affected by pulmonary fibrosis.
By David Seymour
Published 5th Sep 2023, 14:19 BST
The presentation event following the Mayhem Gym fundraiser in aid of the Boston Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group. Tom and Sarah Chenery are pictured presenting the cheque to group founder Clare Verrall-Champion.The presentation event following the Mayhem Gym fundraiser in aid of the Boston Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group. Tom and Sarah Chenery are pictured presenting the cheque to group founder Clare Verrall-Champion.
Mayhem Gym, of Bittern Way, recently handed over the sum – £1,159, in all – to the Boston Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group.

The money was raised through a strongman event, held in memory of Nigel Chenery, the father and father-in-law of the gym’s owners Tom and Sarah Chenery.

Nigel died from pulmonary fibrosis in January.

Tom said they wanted to fundraise for the group to help it support others affected by the disease.

For more on the Boston Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group, visit www.actionpf.org/support-groups/boston-pulmonary-fibrosis-support-group