Boston language students have much to talk about with latest mosaic project

Some of the Boston Language School mosaic at Haven High.

Karen Francesca from Boston School of Mosaic is lead artist behind the Lottery-funded public art project Townscape Heritage and TransportedArt, who worked with members of the community to design and create different sections.

Haven High language students have had a hand in making the newly installed Dolphin Lane mosaic work too, which is designed to promote unity in the community.

Karen explained: “The mosaic was made with the Language School at Haven High as part of the larger Dolphin Lane Public Art Project.

A piece currently under construction.

"The 16 young people who contributed to both pieces are from a range of cultural backgrounds, and as part of the over-arching theme of unity for the whole artwork we wanted to include brand new arrivals to Boston.”

Karen said: “It was my intention to make a piece with international flavour, as well as strong local content. Designs were made with Bulgarian, Turkish and Afghan imagery and colours that represented the flags and folk art of Romania and Lithuania too."

Central to the design, she says, is the local Maud Foster Mill with all the details of its history printed onto the ceramic tiles. The names of the school's houses and principals are detailed on the sails and the agricultural heritage of Boston and beyond is represented in the corn wreath and cabbage fields. Butterflies are included in remembrance of a language tutor.

Karen said: “This piece is now in the courtyard garden at Haven High School. It serves as a link with the public art of the town centre, as the young people also made ceramic components for this, and joined the public workshops in Dolphin Lane over the summer.”

The Boston School of Mosaic is now established and Karen says you can expect to see more wonderful artworks appearing in the town in the future. She hopes people will take time to inspect all the finished works in person as there is much more to be discovered on closer inspection.