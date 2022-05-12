Boston man with complete vision loss appeals for tandem bike training partner ahead of charity cycling challenge

Roger Fixter, of Boston, who has complete vision loss and is appealing for help in training for The Butterfly Hospices' Big Bike Ride 2022; pictured, here, with granddaughter Ruby.

Roger Fixter, 76, has signed himself up for The Butterfly Hospice’s Big Bike Ride of 2022.

The annual fundraiser for the Boston-based care facility is due to take place on Sunday, September 25.

It is an event with which Roger is more than familiar through his involvement with Pilgrim Hospital Radio.

"Pilgrim Hospital Radio always proudly supports this event, as well as others organised by The Butterfly Hospice, by providing the public address system and commentary at the start and finish, which is based at the Boston Town Football Club ground on Tattershall Road,” he said.

“My normal role at this event is as a roving reporter walking around the ground and interviewing riders when they have finished as well as talking to the important ladies from the hospice who man the tea, coffee and cake stall. This year, I will not be doing this as I intend doing the bike ride itself.”

Roger, who is chairman of Pilgrim Hospital Radio, plans to take on the Family Bike Ride – a distance of nine miles to and from Langrick Bridge. However, as he explains, some training will be required.

“As I am totally blind, my best mate Mick Dakin and I have acquired a tandem to undertake this ride,” he said. “While Mick is fit, I most definitely am not. I therefore need some people to help me get fit by riding on the front of the tandem and taking me out to build up my fitness.”

Roger has two tandems – one with 26in wheels and one with 22in wheels, meaning people of different heights will be able to support him, he says.

Anyone who would like to help him, is asked to call on 01205 359032 or 07969 203030.

"I would be delighted to hear from anyone,” he said.

In addition to the Family Bike Ride, the Big Bike Ride has courses of 33 miles (Lincoln to Boston after being taken to the starting point by coach) and 66 miles (Boston to Lincoln and back).