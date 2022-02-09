Boston Marathon attracts global interest for offering one of the ‘flattest’ routes

Action from 2020’s Boston Marathon. Photo by David Dales.

While many first-time marathon entrants see it as the perfect course to try out a full 26.2 mile route - experienced long-distance runners view it as an opportunity to achieve a personal best (PB).

Organisers say they are now ‘working full steam ahead’ to prepare for this year’s 6th annual event - which takes place on April 18.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jackie Forrest from Boston Marathon Association said: “The elevation is one of the most notable attractions of the race.

“The total elevation gain is 32 feet and that happens to be in South Bargate, it’s pretty flat from then on.

“Enthusiastic runners look for flat courses to improve their PBs.”

The event format will replicate last year’s - with runners assembling in Central Park and setting off from the Market Place from 8am in waves of 250 runners every 10 minutes.

“It is quite a spectacle to watch, so pop along or catch the finishers at Boston College,” said Jackie. “The first of the fun runners will finish there just after 10am.”

Many international runners have already used social media to announce their plans to enter the Boston event - which helps to attract more global interest in the race.

“So the word about the Boston UK Marathon has spread nationwide and the event even sees European, American and Chinese entrants,” added Jackie.

Though the race has grown in popularity over the past seven years, the organisers cap participants to around 1,200 runners for full marathon, 800 for the half, and 200 for the fun run. Organiser say the full marathon typically sells out by mid March.

If it hadn’t been for travel restrictions last year there would have been a Norwegian athlete running to gain a qualifying time for the Olympics.

Organisers say they would like to see more local runners using the event as a goal to improve their own fitness levels.

“There is usually a sea of yellow and black striped shirts of the Boston Community Runners which is a fantastic group if you are starting out running,” said Jackie. “Join them and you never know you might be entering one of the events next year.”

Non-runners can still get involved by volunteering. The marshals are said to be ‘the backbone of the event’ and the organisers rely on local people registering their interest.

These positions are manned for about three hours by which time all the runners will have passed each stage of the course.

“Individuals or groups are dotted across the course at junctions and every two miles there are manned water stations to provide hydration and cheers and words of encouragement to spur the runners on,” said Jackie.

“The marshals enthusiasm doesn’t go amiss, the runners vote for their favourite and there are two cash prizes of £100 and £50 up for grabs.”