Boston marks Armed Forces Week

Cadets in Boston's Memorial Garden on Armed Forces Day.

An annual show of support for the armed forces has been marked in Boston.

Armed Forces Week, this year, ran from Monday to Saturday, June 24-29.

In Boston, the event was marked with a ceremonial flag raising at the Memorial Gardens, in Wide Bargate.

On completion, Boston’s Des Portas was presented with two honours – the Boston and District Branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) Armed Forces Award and the Nuclear Test Medal.

Boston's Des Portas receiving his awards, alongside Mayor of Boston Coun Helen Staples.

As a finale to the week, on Armed Forces Day, the Boston and District Branch of the RBL held an event in the Memorial Gardens.

It featured: All three cadet forces, with displays of fieldcraft and first aid and music from the sea cadet band; the Boston Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club; and displays from the Boston and District Branch of the RBL.