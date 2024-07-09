Boston marks Armed Forces Week
Armed Forces Week, this year, ran from Monday to Saturday, June 24-29.
In Boston, the event was marked with a ceremonial flag raising at the Memorial Gardens, in Wide Bargate.
On completion, Boston’s Des Portas was presented with two honours – the Boston and District Branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) Armed Forces Award and the Nuclear Test Medal.
As a finale to the week, on Armed Forces Day, the Boston and District Branch of the RBL held an event in the Memorial Gardens.
It featured: All three cadet forces, with displays of fieldcraft and first aid and music from the sea cadet band; the Boston Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club; and displays from the Boston and District Branch of the RBL.
Chairman of the branch Andy Welch said: “It was a fantastic day, with many members of the general public showing an interest.”