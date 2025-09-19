Boston marks Heritage Open Days (IN PICTURES)

The activities were staged in support of Heritage Open Days, said to be ‘England’s largest festival of history and culture’.

They were delivered by the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership’s Story Tellers NPO (National Portfolio Organisation), an Arts Council England-funded initiative, and took place outside St Botolph’s Church, across the Market Place, and at the Guildhall Museum..

Coun Sarah Sharpe, Boston Borough Council’s portfolio holder for heritage, culture and tourism, said: “We were thrilled with how the Heritage Open Days event in Boston came together on Saturday.

“It was wonderful to see so many people engaging with Boston’s rich history in an interactive and inspiring way.

“From the captivating street theatre to the immersive VR experiences and live portrait experience using traditional heritage cameras, the day showcased the power of heritage to bring communities together.

“A huge ‘thank you’ to everyone who took part and helped make the event such a memorable celebration of Boston’s story.”

1 . Heritage Open Days, Boston The Wrong Brothers of Feasible Ferret Theatre. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

2 . Heritage Open Days, Boston James and Denise, of Boston, in the Guildhall, watching a VR film on the Pilgrim Fathers. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

3 . Heritage Open Days, Boston Sam Atkins doing live portrait photography using vintage equipment, with Holly Garwell, of Boston. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography