Boston parody rap act 50 Sniffs set for comeback gig at the Gliderdrome
Boston’s popular parody rap act 50 Sniffs is preparing for a ‘long-awaited’ comeback gig at the town’s historic Gliderdrome.
The trio, who achieved local fame back in 2013 when their music video Fish, Chips and Donkey Ridez went viral, will perform at the venue on Saturday, October 22.
Other songs of theirs, some of which contain explicit language not suitable for children, include BSTN – a homage to their home town of Boston in a parody of Lily Allen’s LDN.
The Gliderdrome has hosted huge names in music over the years, including Elton John, Tina Turner, T-Rex and Jimi Hendrix, among others.
A promoter for the venue described the upcoming Sniffs gig as ‘the long-awaited return’ of the band – their last performance in the town having been in 2016.
The night will also feature celebrity Joey Essex, who achieved fame for his role in the TV show The Only Way is Essex. Joey will be available for a meet and greet on the night.
50 Sniffs frontman ‘Fiddy’ – AKA Jimmy May - said: “The entertainment industry has suffered continuous blows over the last two-three years, so let’s make this a special night for such a special Boston venue.”
‘Fiddy’ promises the gig will be a night of ‘50 Sniffs live and uncensored’, adding: “My mate Joey Essex will be coming to meet you all – with DJs Danny Allgood and Connor Sargeant.”
The Standard asked the other two Sniffs members if they were excited about the gig. ‘Kizzle’ said: “It’s always been our goal to play the Gliderdrome - to be among Elton John, Jimi Hendrix and Dusty Springfield is where we belong to be honest."
‘Dizzle’ simply added: "Yeah maaaate.”
The doors open at 7pm. Tickets (£20) are available on the door or via Lincs Box Office.