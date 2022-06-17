How would you like to see £2.2million spent in the Boston area?

The authority is to receive the funds over the next three years from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund – and it is inviting the views of local residents and businesses on how they think it should be invested.

The Fund is a key part of the Government’s ‘Levelling Up’ agenda, providing money for local councils to invest in three priority areas: local communities and places; support for local businesses; and people and skills.

The council is launching a consultation to hear directly from local people about what they feel will work best locally.