Boston residents invited to have their say on how £2.2m funds are spent

Views from residents on how to spend £2.2m in Government funding are being sought by Boston Borough Council.

By Gemma Gadd
Friday, 17th June 2022, 10:57 am
How would you like to see £2.2million spent in the Boston area?
How would you like to see £2.2million spent in the Boston area?

The authority is to receive the funds over the next three years from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund – and it is inviting the views of local residents and businesses on how they think it should be invested.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

The Fund is a key part of the Government’s ‘Levelling Up’ agenda, providing money for local councils to invest in three priority areas: local communities and places; support for local businesses; and people and skills.

The council is launching a consultation to hear directly from local people about what they feel will work best locally.

Local people can get involved by completing the online survey at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/UKSPF; by visiting the UK Shared Prosperity Fund stand at Boston market on June 25 and 29; or by joining the discussion on the borough council’s Facebook page.

Boston Borough CouncilGovernmentLevelling UpFacebook