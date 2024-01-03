Boston retail worker shortlisted for national award in recognition of community support

The worker has been shortlisted for community work which includes helping to raise thousands for charity, and supporting schools and homeless charities.

Asda Boston’s community champion Stephen Bromby has been shortlisted for a national Community Hero Award at the Retail Week Awards in London.

The award celebrates individuals or teams who have gone above and beyond their day job to help others.

Mr Bromby is affectionately known as ‘Asda Steve’ in the local community for his work supporting the communities who live near the store, in Lister Way.

A spokesperson for the Retail Week Awards said: “This year alone, he has raised thousands of pounds for Asda’s Tickled Pink campaign and the BBC Children in Need appeal, and secured a further £15,000 in grants from the Asda Foundation for community groups and charities across Boston.

“This is alongside his work focused on improving the lives of young people living in Boston, which includes supporting local schools to improve literacy. He also runs regular cooking sessions with local schools and works with the police and the Community Alcohol Partnerships to educate children and young people about the risks of underage drinking and prevent anti-social behaviour.”

Stephen has been shortlisted at the Retail Week Awards, which have been celebrating excellence in the UK’s retail industry for nearly 30 years. He has now been invited to attend the awards ceremony in London on March 5.

