The charity is hosting a 50th anniversary celebration in September to mark this special milestone – having ran their first duty in the town on September 4, 1972.
For nearly 50 years, the Boston branch has continually been offering emotional support to people going through a tough time.
Mark Baker, from the branch, said: “We have been based in various locations around the town including Wormgate, London Road, Main Ridge and our current base at the Len Medlock Voluntary Centre in St George’s Road. During that time we have had many volunteers who have supported us.
“To celebrate our 50th birthday, we are looking for past volunteers to join us in celebrating our branch's 50th anniversary in September this year.
“So if you, or anyone you know, have volunteered for Boston Samaritans in the last half-century and you would like to come along to our volunteer celebrations on the 3rd of September please do get in touch for more details by emailing [email protected]”
With no paid staff at the branch, Boston has run solely on the kindness of volunteers and donations from the public.
If you would like to help Samaritans of Boston work towards being around for a further 50 years, please visit their donations page at https://tinyurl.com/boston50thyear or to give £5 please text BOSTON5 to 70085 (Texts cost £5 plus one standard rate message).