BOSTON STANDARD READER PICTURE: Dramatic clouds at woodlands

Our latest Reader Picture.

It was taken at Jenny’s Wood, Wyberton, part of the Sir Joseph Banks Country Park.

This comprises more than 80 acres of woods and parkland, stretching between West End Road and Old Hammond Beck Road.

In addition to Jenny’s Wood, it includes Oak Wood and the well-established It includes the well established Westgate Wood.

Kirsty’s picture illustrates what wide open space is waiting for people at Jenny’s Wood, just a short drive from the town centre.

It also underlines what big skies are here to enjoy in Lincolnshire, with a dramatic cloudscape on offer here.