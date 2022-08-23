BOSTON STANDARD READER PICTURE: Foregrounding the work of volunteers to make the town beautiful

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our latest Reader Picture.

Taken in Wide Bargate, looking towards the iconic St Botolph’s Church, she says it shows ‘Boston in beautiful colour’ and gives thanks to all those from the Boston in Bloom community group.

Boston has been awarded Gold status in the East Midlands in Bloom competition for the last six years.

It will find out next month how it has fared in 2022.

Judges visited last month and were shown around 15 areas of Boston and told volunteers work every Friday morning for the benefit of the town.

This picture pays tribute to that effort by foregrounding one of the town’s displays.

