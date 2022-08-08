BOSTON STANDARD READER PICTURE: Golden tint to town landmarks

This week’s Reader Picture was shared with the Boston Standard by Facebook user Nat Nat.

By David Seymour
Monday, 8th August 2022, 9:12 am
A crop of Our latest Reader Picture.
It shows the Grade II listed Town Bridge, as well as Grade II* listed Assembly Rooms.

Grade II listed buildings are considered by Historic England to be of ‘special interest’, while Grade II* listed buildings are classed as ‘particularly important’ and ‘of more than special interest’.

The sun is at a low angle here, giving the bridge and the Assembly Rooms a golden tint.

The full version.

The Haven is at low tide, but not so low that we miss out on a reflection of both structures.

If you have a photograph you would like to see featured as a Reader Picture, you can email it to the newsroom on [email protected] or add it to the pinned Reader Picture post on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bostonstandard

