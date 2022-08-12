BOSTON STANDARD READER PICTURE: It's 5am - here comes the sun

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our latest Reader Picture.

It is part of a group of photographs, all taken during a 5am walk around Boston, shared on social media by Christopher on Monday.

The sun has risen enough to illuminate the sky, but in most cases not yet reached the buildings.

No one is on the streets – unless you count the statue of Herbert Ingram – and the only signs of life are various birds.

Here, we see St Botolph’s Church, framed by the leaves of the trees on the opposite bank of the Haven, waiting for what promises to be another sunny, summer’s day.

If you have a photograph you would like to see featured as a Reader Picture, you can send it to the newsroom on [email protected] or add it to the pinned Reader Picture post on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bostonstandard