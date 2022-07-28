BOSTON STANDARD READER PICTURE: Lancaster bomber returns festival-goers to the 1940s

This week's Reader Picture.

It was taken at the recently held Woodhall Spa 40s Festival, a relatively short flight from where the bomber is based at RAF Coningsby.

This Lancaster is one of only two in the world currently airworthy, with the other being in Canada.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the Second World War, 7,377 of the aircraft were built.

Lancaster PA474 was built at the Vickers Armstrong Broughton factory at Chester on May 31, 1945, about three weeks after Victory in Europe Day. The war in the Far East ended before it was deployed and it did not take part in any hostilities.