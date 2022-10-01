BOSTON STANDARD READER PICTURE: Ring ring, it's spider season
This week’s Reader Picture is one that helps mark the end of summer and the start of autumn on Friday.
At this time of year, spiders become more noticeable as their mating season gets under way.
This period – ‘spider season’ as it is sometimes known – lasts until about mid-October.
Gary Pearson took this photograph in his garden near Boston.
It shows a spider at the centre of an impressively constructed web.
The concentric rings remind us of the annual growth rings of a tree or the ripples that form after a stone is dropped in water.
