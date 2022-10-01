BOSTON STANDARD READER PICTURE: Ring ring, it's spider season

Our latest Reader Picture.

At this time of year, spiders become more noticeable as their mating season gets under way.

This period – ‘spider season’ as it is sometimes known – lasts until about mid-October.

Gary Pearson took this photograph in his garden near Boston.

It shows a spider at the centre of an impressively constructed web.

The concentric rings remind us of the annual growth rings of a tree or the ripples that form after a stone is dropped in water.

