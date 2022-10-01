Register
BOSTON STANDARD READER PICTURE: Ring ring, it's spider season

This week’s Reader Picture is one that helps mark the end of summer and the start of autumn on Friday.

By David Seymour
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 2:13 pm
Our latest Reader Picture.
At this time of year, spiders become more noticeable as their mating season gets under way.

This period – ‘spider season’ as it is sometimes known – lasts until about mid-October.

Gary Pearson took this photograph in his garden near Boston.

It shows a spider at the centre of an impressively constructed web.

The concentric rings remind us of the annual growth rings of a tree or the ripples that form after a stone is dropped in water.

If you have a photograph you would like to see featured as a Reader Picture, you can email it to the newsroom on [email protected] or add it to the pinned Reader Picture post on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bostonstandard

Chosen photographs appear with a credit in the paper and on our website, www.lincolnshireworld.com

