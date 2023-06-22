Boston supermarket gives thanks for much-needed foodbank donations

A Boston supermarket has thanked all those who supported a recent in-store collection for the town’s foodbank.

Boston Foodbank's Bob Taylor and Asda's Sam Parker.

The drive in aid of Boston Foodbank took place at Asda, in Lister Way, from Thursday, June 1, to Saturday, June 3. In all, 957.9kg of donations were made.

Asda Boston’s community champion, Stephen Bromby, said: “With people struggling to afford things that we all need, food banks are playing a more important role than ever. We’ve had a customer collection trolley in larger Asda stores for shoppers to donate all year round since 2018. In that time, customers across the UK have donated the equivalent of over 12 million meals. But these donations over our three-day collection are crucial to supporting the local community and we are delighted this food drive encouraged a positive increase in donations.”

“I am so thankful for the donations made by our customers and I’m always so proud that they wish to help the people in their communities who need the most support,” he added.

The donations will help Boston Foodbank continue to provide its three-day food parcels for people in need.

Earlier this month, The Standard reported how the cause has experienced a sharp rise in demand – up 73 per cent year-on-year in the first four months of 2013.

When the paper visited the foodbank for the article, the team there was sorting through the items.

Deputy manager, Alan Green, said such support makes a ‘tremendous difference.’