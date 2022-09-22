Boston supermarket lends a hand to the community and invites other good causes to come forward

Angela Gould collects the sum for Boston Community Transport.

Tesco, in New Hammond Beck Road, has been making donations – both in terms of funds and goods – to a number of causes of late, including:

St Barnabas Hospice, which received £1,480. The sum has enabled the charity to donate 37 Pip's Kit sets to children aged 5-10 years old to help them understand about grief and ways of coping.

Boston Community Transport, which received £500. The charity offers door-to-door car service for anyone without personal transport.

St Barnabas’ Paisely Paddison (third from left) collects the donation.

The Never Forgotten Club, of Kirton Holme, which received donations for its monthly get-togethers.

The Boston Community Support Group, which received donations for its annual fun day.

The cash donations were made through Tesco’s Community Grant scheme.

This involves nominated good causes being awarded sums of up to £1,500, with customers helping decide where funds should go through a ‘blue token’ voting system (to apply, visit tesco.com/communitygrants).

Hilary Wilkinson (left) of the Never Forgotten Club ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​receives the donation.

However, this is not the only way the business can help local causes, as the store’s community relations manager Sylvia Goodwin explained.

She said: “We welcome any enquiries from the community that we can support either with raffle prizes or by having them instore to raise their profile. If they write to me at Tesco Store, New Hammond Beck Road, Boston, PE21 7JD, I can look into how best to support them.”