Boston supermarket welcomes Scouts and Beavers for recycling tours

Stephen Bromby, community champion at Asda, with Scouts during one of the 'green' tours.

Members of the 3rd Boston Beavers, 6th Boston Beavers, 2nd Coningsby and Tattershall Beavers, and 2nd Coningsby and Tattershall Scouts, visited Asda, in Lister Way, over the course of two weeks last month for the sessions.

The visits included a presentation which highlighted the positive properties of plastic, but also addressed how an alarming amount of the material is ending up in the planet’s oceans.

Youngsters heard about the importance of recycling and were also shown examples of what Asda is doing to protect the environment, including how different departments of the store re-use and recycle items.