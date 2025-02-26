Boston supermarket worker in viral dance video with '90s pop star Peter Andre

A team member at a supermarket in Boston has appeared alongside ‘90s chart-topping popstar Peter Andre in a viral dance video.

Stephen Bromby, 52, is one of six Asda colleagues from across the UK to feature in the light-hearted piece, created to promote the return of the supermarket’s Rollback price-cutting campaign.

As a member of the ‘Pocket Tap posse’, Stephen performs the Rollback dance in the aisles of an Asda supermarket, alongside the five other members of staff, and Peter himself.

In its first week after launch, the video received more than 3.8 million views and 60,000 interactions across Asda's social media channels.

Stephen was selected to appear in the video because of his high-profile community work. Stephen is Asda’s community champion for Boston, a role which involves providing practical support to charities, projects and initiatives in and around the town.

The video was shot in Asda’s Stevenage store, taking advantage of quieter night-time hours.

Stephen said: “I'm used to learning dance moves from the musical theatre shows I've been part of at both Blackfriars Theatre, Boston, and The Embassy, in Skegness – not that I think I'm particularly good at dancing, it's all about enjoying yourself.

“After a couple of run-throughs with the rest of the team, we were ready to get the cameras rolling! We'd arrived at the store around 8pm, by which time the crew had set up all their filming and lighting equipment, and by 2.30am we'd finished recording the video, lots of little extra bits and had plenty of professional photographs taken to support the campaign.”

Asda community champion Stephen Bromby with popstar Peter Andre on the Rollback dance video shoot.

Stephen spoke highly of Peter, describing him as ‘a great guy’.

“All of the other dancers were scheduled to be there a couple of hours before him, but when he arrived, he came and shook everyone's hand and asked how we all were,” he said. “He was making jokes and chatting to everyone all night long. A really friendly, down-to-earth guy.”

Stephen is set to receive further exposure through Asda’s social channels. As he had entered his 30th year of service with the supermarket just a couple of weeks before the recording, he was asked to take some selfie footage, so the media team could create a behind-the-scenes, day-in-the-life video to share online.

You can watch the video here.