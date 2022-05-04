Boston supermarket's super marathon effort

Six of the seven colleagues from Asda's store in Boston who took part in the Boston Marathon event.

A total of seven colleagues from Asda, in Lister Way, took part in this year’s Boston Marathon, held over the Easter weekend.

Four took part in the 13.1-mile half marathon and a further three completed the 3.25-mile fun run, making for 62.15 miles between them.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Boston Marathon – dubbed the UK’s flattest marathon – attracted more than 1,600 competitors in all, drawn from as far away as New Zealand, America, and Morocco.

Stephen Bromby, the store’s Community Champion, was among them, taking on the challenge of the half marathon .

He said: "The runs are a great opportunity to promote mental and physical wellbeing in the workplace, build teamwork and raise money for local good causes while having fun."

The other six were: Paul Robinson, produce colleague; Bryan Richardson, online personal shopper; Ben Green, online personal shopper; Sarah Clarke, food hall colleague; and Dianne Houghton, service colleague; and Matthew Goy, online delivery driver.

Matthew completed his run for Skegness Town Football Club’s Under 12s and expects to have raised about £400 for the squad. He will apply for match funding through the Asda Foundation to add more funds to the total.

Pictured (from left) are: Paul, Bryan Richardson, Ben Green, Sarah, Stephen, and Dianne Houghton. Not pictured is Matthew.