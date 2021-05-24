Boston to get its own monopoly board - but funding bid to council does not pass Go

Part of the Boston Monopoly board

Boston Big Local has been working with company Winning Moves to produce the game, which will be sold for £29.99 with all proceeds going to charities and community groups.

The game will feature newly-designed pieces representing different Boston’s history, including the Stump, a Puritan Hat, a Swan, a Medieval Cog, a Marathon Runner and a Tractor.

The chance and community chest cards have also been redesigned. Organisers said the game would “advertise the heritage and entertainment within the town”.

Part of Boston board

“The project […] will promote the town and boost tourism into the BTAC area, with people seeking out and visiting the locations on the board with the hope of visiting the businesses at the same time,” they said.

A QR code on the box will direct buyers to a history website.

They said a similar board in Lincoln had seen success with around 2,600 sold in the first six months.

Representatives of Boston Big Local on Thursday appeared before Boston Town Area Committee to ask for investment towards the games — starting from £5,000 for 220 units up to £10,000 for 440 units.

In exchange they offered to feature BTAC’s logo on the box and the committee in all promotional pieces.

Big Local has finances in place for 1,500 units and the pieces have already started being made, with the last minute-designs soon to go out.

Councillors were keen to indicate their support for the project in general.

Councillor Stephen Woodliffe said: “We need to do everything we can to promote Boston and this promotes the town.”

However, some councillors felt it was too late in coming to the committee with last-minute redesigns needed by the day after (Friday).

Members were put out when told that there were limits on the input they could have in the final product.

Councillor Brian Rush said: “I will not be investing in this, because I just think that the train stands against us, and I think there are other things that we could do that might be more beneficial to Boston.”

He said the pieces could be seen as a “little old fashioned”.

Councillor Martin Griggs added: “We have to justify our spent to tax payers and in the current climate if we said yes we’d take a bit of a kicking.”

Councillor Yvonne Stevens said: “You’ve got the cart before the horse by not getting your grant organised before placing the order.

“What you can do, you should do on your own back because I don’t like the way this is going at all.”

There were also concerns that a previous project by Big Local, which produced Boston Top Trumps cards had only sold 100 of a 1,000 print run – which they blamed on the coronavirus lockdown coming in shortly after launch.

Councillors, however, could not agree whether to support or refuse the grant and instead voted to note the application.