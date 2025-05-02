Boston vote Reform in Mayoral race with Party 'confident' to win Greater Lincolnshire

Andrea Jenkins out with Reform LCC election candidates in Skegness earlier in the day.

History is being made with the first results in Greater Lincolnshire’s Mayoral election indicating Reform are out in front.

Boston is first of nine districts to declare the voters’ voice showing 53.97% chose Andrea Jenkins to be Mayor, more than twice as many as second placed Local Conservative Rob Waltham.

Full results from Boston are:

Reform: 7,285 = 53.97%

The count in Boston.

Tory: 2,695 = 19.96%

Ind: 1193 = 8.84%

Labour: 897 = 6.64%

Green: 774 = 5.73%

The count underway in East Lindsey.

LD: 513 = 3.80%

There are six candidates for this year’s GLCCA Mayoral election. Other candidates are :

HORSCROFT, Sally Anne: The Green Party

OVERTON, Marianne Jane: Lincolnshire Independents

Count underway in East Lindsey.

STOCKWOOD, Jason: Labour and Co-operative Party

WALTHAM, Rob: Local Conservatives

YOUNG, Trevor: Liberal Democrats

Earlier MP for Boston and Skegness and the Reform Party’s Deputy Leader Richard Tice was ‘very confident’ an overall win for Reform.

Candidates standing to be Linco'lnshire's first Mayor.

He described early results as "seismic shift" in British politics. "We have been parking our tanks on a former Tory lawn,” he said.

Other results declared are:

City of Lincoln Council (30.06%) – Reform (6378)

North East Lincolnshire Council (23.98%) – Reform (12523)

The Mayoral count began in East Lindsey just before 4am. Turnout has been 35.42% with 39,224 ballot papers verified.

As head of the Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority (GLCCA), the mayor will represent around 1.1 million people who live in the combined county.

Ballot boxes in East Lindsey.

They will oversee decisions on housing, public transport, infrastructure, economic development, business, skills and regeneration.

A devolution deal approved by the government last September resulted in the creation of a Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority (GLCCA).

This has brought together Lincolnshire County Council, North East Lincolnshire Council and North Lincolnshire Council.

LINCOLNSHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL ELECTIONS

The first Lincolnshire County Council election results to be declared show similar successes for Reform

Results are:

Boston North – Magdalena Cullen – Reform (479 majority).

Donington Rural – Jane Lesley King – Reform (598 majority).

Boston Coastal – Alistair Stanley Arundell – Reform (687 majority).

Boston South – Barry Robert Andrew Daish – Reform (664 majority)

Boston West – Michael Cheyne – Reform (574 majority)

Crowland – Raymond Balfor Condell – Reform (591 majority)

Holbeach – Thomas Edmund Sneath – Reform (712 majority)

Holbeach Rural – Neil Carey – Reform (371 majority)

Skirbeck – Samuel French – Reform (551 majority)

Spalding East – Robert Antony Gibson – Reform (392 majority)

Spalding Elloe – Ingrid Helen Sheard – Reform (231 majority)

Spalding South – Gary John Taylor – Conservative (34 majority)

Spalding West – Manzur Hasan – Reform (89 majority)

The Suttons – Robbie Woods – Reform (269 majority)

Mr Tice’s team has predicted “6/6 county election seats and all four seats under Mr Tice’s constituency”.

We will bring you more results as they come in.