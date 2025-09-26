Boston woman shares story of childhood liver transplant to highlight importance of organ donation

Julie Melady, of Boston, who has spoken in support of Organ Donation Week, after having a liver transplant as a teenager.

A Boston woman who underwent a liver transplant at the age of 15 has shared her story, 40 years on, to highlight the life-saving value of organ donation.

Julie Melady has spoken on the subject in support of Organ Donation Week.

The campaign – held annually by NHS Blood and Transplant – began on Monday and aims to encourage people to join the organ donor register and to share their decision with their families.

When Julie was 12, she developed stomach pains and a swollen belly, leading to rumours that she was pregnant.

The reality was that she had autoimmune hepatitis, a rare condition where the body’s immune system causes damage to its own healthy liver cells leading to inflammation. Left untreated, it can lead to cirrhosis, then liver cancer or liver failure.

After being referred to a specialist, Julie was in and out of hospital for the next three years, as her health deteriorated dramatically. By the time she was 15, her only hope was a liver transplant.

Julie said: “My stomach was now extremely large and my consultant found it hard to believe that my skinny body could bear its weight. I had a lot of doctors round my bed shaking their heads because they didn’t think I would get through the liver transplant operation. I was losing the strength to carry on, but luckily they took the risk.”

By the time a suitable donor was found, Julie’s health had deteriorated further and she was constantly on drips that were feeding blood into her system.

Julie said: “When the time came for me to be wheeled to the operating theatre, my Mum and Dad came as far as they could, holding my hand. I kept a brave face on, but deep down I was scared stiff, not knowing if I was strong enough to pull through and if I would ever see them again.”

After the transplant, Julie faced a long road to recovery and had to learn to walk again. When she was finally able to go home, her family and friends threw a special ‘welcome home’ party for her, with transportation coming in the form of a white Rolls Royce.

Three years later, Julie was back on the transplant list as her body was rejecting the liver, but thankfully a change of medication resolved the issue and she was able to get on with the rest of her life.

Julie said: “I am now 55, fit and well, and have had 40 years of living a normal life and two children, although the pregnancies were not easy.

“I’m so grateful to the doctors, nurses, friends and family who helped give me a life, but most of all the parents who made that difficult decision to donate their young child’s liver. I will never forget the donor, they are always on my mind and the fact that they lost their lives. I will always keep part of them alive with me.”

Figures released by NHS Blood and Transplant in July reveal that, as of March 31, 2025, a record 8,096 patients were on the active transplant waiting list, including 662 people waiting for a liver.

Pamela Healy, chief executive at the British Liver Trust, said: “Liver transplantation is a highly successful treatment for end-stage liver disease and the vast majority of people go on to live full and healthy lives. “Sadly however, every year hundreds of people die while on the liver transplant waiting list. This is why it’s so important that people register their decision to become an organ donor and share their wishes with their family. No life-saving transplant would be possible without the generosity of donors and their families, they really do give the most precious gift of life.”