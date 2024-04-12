Boston woman to take part in six-day charity expedition along Hadrian's Wall in memory of colleague
Helen Hicks will be one of four members of the Foresters Friendly Society to take on the challenge in aid of the Youth Sport Trust from next Tuesday, April 23.
She will be joined by: Glyn Carpenter, from Frome, in Somerset; Alan Mackinnon, from Thirsk, in North Yorkshire; and Trish Slade, from Petworth, in West Sussex.
The Foresters Friendly Society is a member-owned society, or mutual, that offers a range of financial savings, investment, and insurance products.
Beginning at Bowness on Solway, in Cumbria, the walkers will stop overnight in Carlisle, Walton, Bardon Mill, Chollerford and Heddon on Hadrian’s Wall. After reaching the end of the 73-mile-long structure at Wallsend, in North Tyneside, they will continue their trek to the east coast, covering 87 miles in total.
As well as being a fundraiser, the trek is being held in memory of their late colleague Stephen Wrigley, from Cheshire, who died last year.
Helen, who has participated in previous Foresters fundraisers, said: “I signed up for the challenge when I heard about the work that Youth Sport Trust do to support children and in memory of Steve.
“Steve was a close colleague of my husband, Bruce, and it was such a shock to hear of his sudden passing. In Steve’s absence, it’s an honour to be able to complete the challenge on his behalf.
“He was full of energy and enjoyed helping everyone, especially children. Completing this sponsored walk and to help children get the most from being involved in sport, is the best way of remembering him.”
The Youth Sport Trust aims to help improve children’s education and development through sport and play.
Ali Oliver, Youth Sport Trust chief executive, said: “We are committed to building brighter futures for children and young people and we are immensely grateful to the team from Foresters for taking on this challenge, raising awareness, funds and inspiring families to be active.”
John Springham, Foresters Friendly Society president, added: “I’m very grateful to the four walkers for taking on this challenge to support our charity appeal for Youth Sport Trust. The money raised by their efforts will help young people realise the benefits of play and sport.”
Donations can be made via www.justgiving.com/campaign/forestersfriendly