Boston woman to take part in six-day charity expedition along Hadrian's Wall in memory of colleague

Set to talk on Hadrian's Wall for charity ... the fundraiers from the Foresters Friendly Society (from left) Glyn Carpenter, Helen Hicks, of Boston, Alan Mackinnon, and Trish Slade.

Helen Hicks will be one of four members of the Foresters Friendly Society to take on the challenge in aid of the Youth Sport Trust from next Tuesday, April 23.

She will be joined by: Glyn Carpenter, from Frome, in Somerset; Alan Mackinnon, from Thirsk, in North Yorkshire; and Trish Slade, from Petworth, in West Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foresters Friendly Society is a member-owned society, or mutual, that offers a range of financial savings, investment, and insurance products.

Beginning at Bowness on Solway, in Cumbria, the walkers will stop overnight in Carlisle, Walton, Bardon Mill, Chollerford and Heddon on Hadrian’s Wall. After reaching the end of the 73-mile-long structure at Wallsend, in North Tyneside, they will continue their trek to the east coast, covering 87 miles in total.

As well as being a fundraiser, the trek is being held in memory of their late colleague Stephen Wrigley, from Cheshire, who died last year.

Helen, who has participated in previous Foresters fundraisers, said: “I signed up for the challenge when I heard about the work that Youth Sport Trust do to support children and in memory of Steve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Steve was a close colleague of my husband, Bruce, and it was such a shock to hear of his sudden passing. In Steve’s absence, it’s an honour to be able to complete the challenge on his behalf.

“He was full of energy and enjoyed helping everyone, especially children. Completing this sponsored walk and to help children get the most from being involved in sport, is the best way of remembering him.”

The Youth Sport Trust aims to help improve children’s education and development through sport and play.

Ali Oliver, Youth Sport Trust chief executive, said: “We are committed to building brighter futures for children and young people and we are immensely grateful to the team from Foresters for taking on this challenge, raising awareness, funds and inspiring families to be active.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Springham, Foresters Friendly Society president, added: “I’m very grateful to the four walkers for taking on this challenge to support our charity appeal for Youth Sport Trust. The money raised by their efforts will help young people realise the benefits of play and sport.”