Boston's calendar photo competition is 'back by popular demand'

The council’s calendar competition is looking for photographic entries.

An entry in the 2020 calendar competition by Chris Smith.

Budding photographers, artists and residents are being invited to submit their best photos of the Boston area for a calendar competition.

Boston Borough Council says its contest is “back by popular demand”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the authority said: “Embrace the chance to showcase your talent and capture the essence of our vibrant, brilliant borough.

“We are launching the Boston’s Brilliant calendar photographic competition for 2025.

“We would love to see your photos taken throughout the year from across the fields, down the rivers, through the town and in and around our brilliant borough. Or it could be a stunning shot of one of our local parks, recreation facilities, or a landmark.”

For your chance to have your photo selected to illustrate a month throughout 2025 in the Boston’s Brilliant 2025 calendar you will need to submit your chosen photograph/s to [email protected] using the guidance below.

Advertisement

Advertisement

· Photos must have been taken between October 1, 2023 and September 30, 2024.

· Photos must be taken within the Borough of Boston.

· Photos must not be seen to be focused on an individual.

· You can enter up to two photos per month.

· Photos should be at least 1MB in size please. (This is to make sure the resolution is high enough for the calendar)

When emailing your entries to [email protected] make sure to include the month they were taken, where, what they portray and your full name and a daytime phone number.

Winning entries will be selected by a dedicated judging panel later in the year. Closing date for submitting your entries is 11.59pm on Monday, September 30, 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The spokesperson added: “The Boston’s Brilliant 2025 calendar will be available to buy locally and further details will be made available later in 2024.