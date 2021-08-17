Boston's first Skate Jam proves to be a big success

More than 200 children, young people and adults came together for the first ever Skate Jam in Boston’s Central Park skate park.

Competitions were held and all levels of skaters and riders were on display on BMXs, skateboards and scooters.

The event was hosted by Maverick Industries and Rubicon and saw ages of those taking part range from from toddlers.

Inexperienced youngsters had the opportunity to join in as well as those who have been skateboarding for years.

Frances Taylor, Event Manager of the Skate Jam said: “To have such an amazing Skate Park in Boston is incredible and to see how popular it is on a daily basis is fantastic. The Skate Jam brought 200 plus people to the event and proved the popularity of the sports.”

Russ from Maverick who worked with the children and young people on the design said: “Wow what an amazing site to see, it is fantastic to see riders from toddlers to adults all on the park. The site is designed for flow riding which is what using the whole area is all about.

“It was a pleasure to see the youngsters’ abilities and to hear how they have improved and added to their skills since the opening of the park and how many had taken up the sport and started to learn it is just fantastic.”

Prizes were donated by Maverick, Boston Borough Council, BTAC and Lincolnshire Police, and the event was supported by several organisations in attendance giving out information and raising awareness on health benefits and opportunities that are available in Boston.

The Skate Jam was funded by Boston Town Area Committee and Maverick Industries.

Young people attending were full of praise for the event.

Joe said: “This is an incredible park the best in the area, with runs for all abilities just fantastic thank you to Boston Borough Council for bringing it to the town”

Poppy said: “I couldn’t even skate until my friends asked me to come and have a go, now I absolutely love it. The British Olympic team being so successful recently through BMX and skateboarding I am sure it will inspire other children and young people to take up these sports.”