Boston's Mayor is hoping to put the 'fun' in 'fundraiser' at lavish charity event

Inset: Boston Mayor Coun David Brown. Main image: The PRSA where the Mayor's fundraising event will take place.

Boston’s Mayor is hoping to put the ‘fun’ in ‘fundraiser’ with a ticketed event in aid of his chosen charities.

Set to take place at the PRSA in Great Fen Road, Wyberton, the event will raise money for the RNLI and Salvation Army.

Mayor of Boston, Councillor David Brown, is inviting everyone to the ‘Mayor’s Charity ‘Fun’ Fundraiser’ on Friday, March 22, at 6.30pm

A spokesperson for Boston Borough Council said: “This is a night not to be missed! The cost of £22 per head, includes very comprehensive buffet, novelty gifts and competition prizes. There will be a pay bar available.

“There will be a novelty gift for everyone in attendance, games, quick quiz on printed sheets and reverse bingo, all with prizes for winners and a raffle too.

“The tables are for six people, and if anyone wishes to reserve a table of six please advise ASAP, otherwise you can sit where you wish as there will be no seating plan. Please bring as many guests as possible as the more the merrier.”

The ‘comprehensive buffet’ includes everything from pork pies, sausage rolls and ‘savoury eggs’ – to fancy mango and brie parcels, and smoked salmon and cream cheese bagels.

The event is being organised and hosted by Coun Barrie Pierpoint, in agreement with the Mayor. Payments will be made through Coun Pierpoint, with all proceeds donated to the Mayor’s charities.

Places should be reserved with Coun Pierpoint before Friday, March 15, with your payment of £22 per person. Contact Coun Pierpoint via barrie.pierpoint@boston.gov.uk or

call 07720 406806.