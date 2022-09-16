Boston Stump is to screen the funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

Savoy Cinema, in Boston’s West Street, has confirmed it will be showing the funeral on two of its big screens with free entry, while the Stump will also be screening it.

In a statement via Facebook, a spokesperson for the cinema said: “We will be screening the funeral of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, live from 10:30 on Monday 19th September. Seats will be free of charge and we will be offering complimentary tea, coffee and biscuits to all guests.

"Due to the high response levels regarding this screening we have now added another showing on Monday 19th September, at 10:45.

“The cinema will be closed for the rest of the day, our regular program will resume on Tuesday 20th September.

“Seating is limited and therefore we do recommend pre booking on our website (free of charge).”

A spokesperson for the Stump (St Botolph’s Church), announced the following via Facebook: “St Botolph’s will be showing the funeral service of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Monday 19th September from 9am. You will not need to book. The book of condolence continues to be open until 3pm on Tuesday 20th September 2022.”