Market Rasen families are being invited to jump into 2024 at a special event being organised by the Town Council.

Market Rasen Leisure Centre will be hosting the event

​The Bounce into the New Year Party will be held at Market Rasen Leisure Centre on New Year’s Eve, Sunday December 31, from 11am to 1pm.

The event is free and as well as enjoying the fun facilities at the Gainsborough Road venue, a buffet lunch will be provided.

Coun Stephen Bunney said: “We are looking forward to welcoming families to round off the festive season.”

To help with plans, especially for the food, families are asked to confirm their attendance and also make the organisers of any special dietary requirements or allergies.

Replies can be handed in at Cafe Clip in the town’s Queen Street.

Alternatively, email Councillor Stephen Bunney on [email protected] or call him on 07506 188570.