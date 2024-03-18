Boxers say'Thank you Terry'

Members of Terry Allan's boxing club pictured in 1987.

Terry Alan, 87, has been a boxing trainer in the area for more than 50 years, when he converted a building at his home in Martin into a gym, with hundreds of men and boys coming to him for training at several gyms over the years including in Coningsby and Horncastle.

Terry said he first go into boxing as a child after he was fostered at the age of eight by his aunt and uncle, when he was bullied at school, his guardians took him to the local boxing gym, where he was able to face up to his bully in the ring.

"That’s why I got into boxing, I’ve got kids off the streets,” he said.

Terry Allan (front centre) with just some of his boxing students.

His wife Vera passed away from leukemia on December 29, after 65 years of marriage, “she was my whole world,” said Terry.

To lift his spirits, brothers Stephen and Shane Hinchcliffe, two of Terry’s students, organised a dinner with some of Terry’s oldest students, some in their 60s, in attendance and some came in original gym tracksuits Terry had made over 50 years ago.

Kieran Lea is another of Terry’s boxing students. He said: “At the meal we were all laughing about how old and fat we’ve become compared to when we were under Terry’s wing, and spoke about how a training session would look like if we attempted it.

"Terry was extremely grateful for the meal organised by Stephen and Shane, and when he heard what we were laughing about he said that a big training session with all the old boxers would be the icing on the cake. So we decided we’d make it happen.”

And that is exactly what will happen on April 13, where any and every boxer who ever had the pleasure of training with Terry is invited to come to Terry Allen Unique ABC in Lincoln to try out Terry’s old regime – which involves a 1.5 mile run, 30 press ups, 30 sit ups, 30 star jumps, 30 tuck jumps, 30 squat thrusts, 30 burpees, 10 clapping press ups, 10 press ups on each arm, and 30 leg raises.

This will get them ready for a big fundraiser, where the former students will run from one of Terry’s old gyms in Coningsby, to the remains of his first gym in Martin and back on Sunday May 5 at 11am, aiming to raise £2,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support in Vera’s memory.

"Additionally, true to his altruistic nature, [Terry] said that raising some money for a cause dedicated to helping people with leukemia would be the cherry on top,” Kieran added.

Terry said that he’s been trying to train the men and boys to get them fit for the challenge, and that he can also still do some of this regime himself despite his 88th birthday coming up in July!

“I’m still fit and I have to keep myself mobile, and it helps to keep my mind off things,” Terry added.