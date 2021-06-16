Boy, 10, from Skegness has first haircut in two years to make wigs for children with cancer

Finley is congratulated on his new haircut by the Mayor of Skegness Coun Trevor Burnham.

Finley Middlebrook grew his hair to 17 inches before the big day when he sat in the 'Barber's Chair'.

His hair was nine inches long when he saw a YouTube video about The Little Princess Trust.

Dad Shaun said: "Finley is a kind, caring, fun loving young boy who wears his heart on his sleeve.

Finley before his hair cut.

"He watched a YouTube video of young girls who lost their hair through illness and cancer and decided to grow his hair for all the beautiful girls who would make use of his hair.

"After talking about it with Finley he then also decided to fundraise for a charity and he chose the Brotherhood Project UK to raise awareness of mental health issues that affect thousands of people every year and result in some even take their lives."

Finley is a member of Phoenix Gym, H EDC Musical Theatre and LWP Wrestling School.

"They are all are very supportive of Finley and they are super proud of him too as are we," said Shaun. "Finley wants to thank everyone who has sent him love, support and donated to his charity page.

Finley's hair was 17ins long before it was cut.

"He is happy to be able to donate his hair and would do it again."

But for now he is happy with his shorter hair. Shaun said: "He says he can feel the warm breeze on his neck which is lovely."