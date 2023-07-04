An 11-year-old boy who took on a mammoth challenge to pick litter from 24 beaches in 24 hours is urging visitors to the Lincolnshire coast to think twice before leaving rubbish behind.

Max Robson undertook the challenge in aid of the conservation charity Bite-Back Shark & Marine Conservation which has just been successful in getting the ban of imported shark fin signed off by King Charles after an eight-year campaign..

In a similar challenge last year, the youngster raised £1,000 and he has already smashed his latest target of £500 by raising more than £1,310. .

Starting at Seathorne, just north Skegness town centre, Max’s litter-pick took him from him to beaches in Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire before finishing in Scarborough on Monday.

Max began his epic litter pick in Skegness.

Max told Lincolnshire World he was inspired after seeing television presenter Steve Backshall on his Ocean stage tour.

In addition to raising money for charity he said he wanted to help "clean up the seas". He said: “I’d like people to take their rubbishing away because by leaving it they are killing life in the sea.

We spoke to Max, who lives in Scotter, at home just a few hours after completing the challenge.

"I’m very tired but I had the day off school to recover,” he said. “There was a lot of rubbish at Skegness but I’m pleased how much we collected.

During the challenge Max visited beaches in Lincolnshire.

"When it got dark we used very bright touches to find the rubbish and they worked really well.”

His dad Steve, who accompanied him with mum Cathy, said he was very proud of his son's efforts.

"Max started doing beach cleans in 2018 and has to date raised about £4,000 for charity," he said. "He likes to do something every year but this is a bit of an epic,.

"On this occasion I drove him between beaches.

Sunset on Cleethorpes beach.

"We folled the Lincolnshire coastline from Skegness to Cleethorpes and then went over the Humber Bridge before joining the beaches on the north bank.

“Altogether Max collected 20 bags of rubbish which we were very pleased about.

"We celebrated when we reached the end at Scarbrough with a bacon butty.”

To make a donation visit https://www.givey.com/24in24

Sunrise and just a few beaches to go.