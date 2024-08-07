A six-year-old boy with ‘a heart of gold’ spent his holiday in Ingoldmells raising money for charity.

Cycling mad George Robinson decided he wanted to support the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance with a sponsored ride from Hardy’s caravan park to Chapel St Leonards Observatory – a distance of nearly four miles.

However, George – who comes from Sleaford and whose family has a caravan on Hardy’s caravan park – was awarded for his kindness with a new bike to do the challenge .

Karen Cunnington, Site and Sales Manager at Hardy’s, said: “George knows we do charity events for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and asked us, with nobody prompting him, if he could do a bike ride to raise money for the charity.

George with his team ready to set off on his charity ride.

“We are so proud of him.”

Family and friends who accompanied him on his journey were Paul Cunnington, Andy Brown, Kirsty Brown and James Lawson, who drove along side taking photos. Also supporting him were Mark and Dawn Leason, Anthony Musson, Lee and Amanda McLoughlin, Granham Nottingham, James Richardson, with his wife Pauline on her mobilty scooter, and Norman Richardson.

Karen added: “We at Hardy’s caravan park would like to thank everyone who supported George on his special day and raised a lot of money.

"We would also like to thank Anthony and Jennie Musson for donating a new bike for him to do this event, for which George is extremely thankful. “We have never done anything like this before, so we were pleased we managed to help George carry out his wish.

“We would also like to thank everyone who sponsored this amazing young lad who has a heart of gold.”

The final amount raised has yet to be announced.