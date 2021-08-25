Boy, 9, saved from drowning in Ingoldmells

RNLI lifeguard Liam Sandall.

Liam Sandall swam out on his rescue board to find the boy already submerged, under the water.

The lifeguards called the coastguard and arranged for East Midlands Ambulance Service to come and check him over as he’d swallowed some water.

After a brief visit from the air ambulance, the boy was taken by ambulance to hospital.

Louis rescued two small children who were going under the water in between the flags.

It has been a busy few days along the Skegness coast for the lifeguards.

HM Coastguard Wrangle said: "Thanks to the fast response of Lois this incident was brought to a safe conclusion.

"Swimming between the flags on a lifeguard patrolled beach ensures someone is watching out for you."

Charlie rescued someone from an inflatable that had been blown out by an offshore wind and couldn’t get back to shore.

The incident happened 10 minutes before the end of patrols, showing the importance of staying alert all day, along with the dangers of offshore winds and inflatables.