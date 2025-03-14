Bra-lliant scheme launched in Lincolnshire libraries

Your old or unloved bras can go on to support breast cancer research thanks to the new Bra banks at Lincolnshire’s libraries, including Gainsborough.

The bra banks have been installed in partnership with breast cancer charity, Against Breast Cancer.

Donated bras are sent for textile recovery, giving them a new lease of life and raising money for Against Breast Cancer, which they use to fund research.

Coun Lindsey Cawrey, executive member for culture at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Now, thanks to this scheme, when your old bra is done supporting you, it can go on to support vital research.

“It’s nice to know that not only will your old bra be recycled, it’s making a difference for people living with breast cancer. And by having them in our libraries it gives people the opportunity to donate their bras to the scheme really easily.”

Nicola Rogers, Lincolnshire Libraries partnership manager at GLL, said: “We’re really proud to be able to introduce this initiative in our county’s libraries and support this good cause.

"As a charitable social enterprise, one of our core values is to respect the planet. To be able to recycle fabric, along with raising funds for and awareness of Against Breast Cancer is a ‘win, win’.

"This is an initiative we are delighted to be supporting, and we hope to see lots of our residents use these bra banks while visiting us.”

You can find out more about the bra recycling scheme at www.againstbreastcancer.org.uk/recycling/bra-recycling.