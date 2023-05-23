A jam-packed festival featuring acrobatics, dancing, comedy and much more which promises to bring entertainment for all the family to enjoy is coming to Gainsborough.

On Saturday, June 17, from 9am until 6pm, West Lindsey District Council will be hosting a free Revive Festival in Gainsborough Town Centre.

Ady Selby, director of Operational and Commercial Services at West Lindsey District Council is delighted the Festival will be coming to West Lindsey and is urging residents and visitors to come together for a day of entertainment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our local residents to be able to see some amazing performances from not only our incredible local talented people, but also from artists across Europe.”

This Maag will be performing at the Revive Festival in Gainsborough

During the Festival, there will be a Community Stage which will showcase some of the best local talent Gainsborough has to offer.

Belina Boyer, town clerk at Gainsborough Town Council said: “We are pleased to support this new and exciting event and we are looking forward to working in partnership with West Lindsey District Council on the provision of town centre events.”

A number of traders have already signed up to attend the event to ensure event attendees can purchase food, drinks and much more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Revive Festival is working in collaboration with the SO Festival in Skegness to deliver a programme of international artists that showcase amazing theatre, dance and arts.

One of the acts performing will be This Maag who will present his latest performance “This is the summit!”, a blend of swiss and european humor.

This Maag is a clown without a clown nose and has a subtle talent for improvisation and his act even includes skiing at the height of summer.

This Maag serves unexpected gags and great interaction with the audience and promises to be a true crowd pleaser.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This free event has been made possible by funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and support from Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture, Gainsborough Town Council and The ACIS Group.