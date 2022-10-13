Brand new scare ride at  Fear Island this Halloween

Visitors can also enjoy The Pirates of Fear Island, joining Captain Jackie and her motley crew.

Millennium Darkness will seen riders soar through the park like a bat out of hell as Fantasy Island’s number one rollercoaster Millennium takes on an unnerving change.

A month of scares kicks off at the theme park at the weekend, leaving plenty of times to conquer any fears.

Bigger, better, and spookier than ever, attractions include four scare mazes, a ghostly scare ride and even a swashbuckling stage show.

Blood Bunker is hidden deep beneath the ground and features a deadly game of cat and mouse as you try to escape the labyrinth.

Elsewhere, guests can tackle further scare mazes Scream Asylum and Villa Voodoo or for the not so brave, Spook Hunters, a haphazard ghost hunt led by Doctor Highgate designed for younger guests with just a dose of friendly fright!

On top of the hair-raising mazes, guests can also enjoy The Pirates of Fear Island, joining Captain Jackie and her motley crew of buccaneers aboard their ship The Flying Dutchman. Help the creepy crew find the treasure of Fear Island in an interactive stage show celebrating spooky season with plenty of shivers me timbers.

Paige Harris, Head of Marketing at Fantasy Island, said: “Fear Island was a huge success last year and we’re ready for all the spooks and ghouls to arrive at the theme park once again. The team have been working hard behind the scenes to make sure Fear Island is bigger and better than ever before!

“With our brand-new scare ride, we’re upping the thrill this Halloween and we can’t wait to see who is up for the challenge! Fear Island is the perfect destination for families looking to get into the spooky spirit this Halloween, so we’ve made sure there’s plenty for the little ones to enjoy as well.”

Fear Island will also host a mesmerising firework display at Island Beach on Saturday 29th October after sunset.

Fear Island will open on from October 15 – October 31, with all attractions open from 1pm – 6pm.