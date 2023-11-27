Brand new space for gamers created in Horncastle

A brand new space for gamers has been created with the drive of two local modellers, with some help from a family farm.

Emma Scoot and Jen Crowson pictured with Robin Alder of Holmwood farm. Photos: Mick Fox

​Jen Crowson and partner Emma Scoot created their own wargaming and board game group in Horncastle, Midgard Gaming, after spotting a gap in the market here in the Wolds.

Jen said: “We’ve been playing in the hobby community for more than 30 years and there was no group outside of Lincoln or a proper hobby club, but there’s plenty of people around who play it.”

Jen also pointed to a lack of provision for youngsters here in Horncastle, and that young people with an interest in gaming and modelling may struggle with this at home:

"My carpet in my room at home is still covered in paint and glue from painting models when I was younger and I know some smaller homes won’t have enough space for teenagers to set up at a dining table to do their painting, and parents won’t want the carpets ruined.

"But we can offer a table and space for people to come and do their modelling here, and we’ve already had loads of interest.

"It’s important to be able to have that space where people can come and meet as well.”

Once Jen and Emma decided on the concept for their Midgard Gaming, they then got busy looking for a premises in Horncastle that was the right size and price.

Luckily, that was when Holmwood Farm Supplies, run by the Alder family, came to the rescue and offered their former cafe space to run their sessions, and now Midgard Gaming had its official launch on Sunday (November 26).

Spokesman Robin Alder explained that they offered to help as their family also play tabletop games, and had even considered hosting their own game nights.

"The hobby offers a fun social event — especially for younger folk — the sort we feel Horncastle needs. However, we lack the time and experience. Upon hearing of Midgard Gaming, we jumped at the idea to offer our space. We share in their passion and want them to succeed, so it only made sense.

“We think what they’re doing is fantastic, offering a fun social event and bringing the hobby to others. Our fingers are crossed everything works out.”