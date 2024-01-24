Branston Causeway £175,000 rebuild will see road closed for a week

The B1190 Branston Causeway. Photo: Google Maps

A dip that has formed on the B1190 near Bardney, and Lincolnshire County Council’s Highways department has announced plans to resurface and re-profile the underpinning material on the road, in works set to cost around £175,000.

The works will see two sections improved, with the first section one adjacent to Causeway Cottages, and the second sectionwill be from the junction with Nocton Fen Lane – known locally as Wasps Nest – heading east towards Bardney.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A full road closure will be in place for the duration of the works for safety reasons, from Monday (February 5) until Tuesday (February 13 subject to suitable weather, with the diversion route via the B1202, A158, A15, B1188 and vice versa.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: "The work sees a lot of material dug out to a deep level and then rebuilt. It will mean a large improvement in quality for anyone who travels on this road.

“Once the improvements are in place, the road will be smoother and devoid of surface issues.

“We will do our very best to conclude these works as quickly as possible to reduce the amount of disruption to local traffic flow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s the nature of these works, and the level that we are digging down to, that means we can’t keep the road open while the work itself is happening.

“I would like to thank everyone effected for their patience and understanding while we get to work on the Causeway.”