A seven-year-old footballer, who saved her sister’s life by donating bone barrow stem cells, has netted a memory that the family will treasure forever.

Mia Jackson walking out with Esme Morgan, defender for Women's Super League club Manchester City and the England women's national team.

Mia Jackson and her 11-year-old sister Ruby were special guests at the Women’s Super League match between Manchester City and West Ham on Sunday.

It was a big thank you organised by Sheffield Children’s Hospital, where the transfusion took place last year.

While there Mia not only got to meet Esme Morgan – Manchester City defender and team member of the England women's national team – she had the special honour of walking out as her mascot to an excited crowd of thousands at the Academy Stadium.

Mia (left) with Esme Morgan (centre) and sister Ruby.

Holding back the tears watching Mia and her sister, who also got to walk out with the team were her parents. Mum Laura said: "It was really hard holding back the tears.

"It was really emotional seeing them both walk out with the team.

"We couldn’t believe what was happening – we didn’t just get to go we were treated like royalty.

"It was arranged that we could watch from the boardroom and we had catering and everything.

Mia and her sister Ruby having the time of their lives.

"They came to fetch the girls at the start and at the end they got to meet everyone and have a kick around.”

"They were also given personalised shirts and football boots.

"It was surreal really”

The trip came about after the visit was posted on Sheffield Children’s Hospital’s Facebook page. “I just happened to comment how much Mia would love to walk out with Esme but we couldn’t believe it when she got in touch.

"It was incredible what she organised for us.”

Ruby suffers HLH Griscelli syndrome – a rare disease of the immune system. Before she was diagnosed last year and received the transplant from her sister, she suffered periods when use of her arms and legs were affected.

Mia’s football team, Swifts JFC Under-7s, took to social media to praise her. A spokesperson said: “Mia is an inspiration after saving her sister’s life by donating bone marrow and stem cells.

"We are incredibly proud of you Mia, keep shining bright, one day we could be watching you on the big screen.”