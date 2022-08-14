Brave mum preparing for fundraising climbing challenge

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily Morton and Ruby Frankish.

As reported in the Louth Leader last month, Lily Harley was diagnosed with Grade 3 Ependymoma – a type of brain tumour – in January this year.

Lily had her first 10-hour surgery to remove 80 percent of her tumour shortly after, and has also had to undergo proton beam therapy in Germany.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, Lily has been undergoing chemotherapy at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, and her last session is taking place on August 29, and an MRI shortly after should confirm if the treatment has worked.

While the doctors are optimistic about her prognosis, there is a chance the tumour will return due to the presence of cancer in her spinal fluid, which can transport the cells around the body.

On top of raising awareness of Lily’s condition, her mum Emily Morton and her friend Ruby Frankish are now climbing Mount Snowdon, with Ruby also climbing Scalfell Pike and Ben Nevis as part of the Three Peaks Challenge, and will be setting off on Saturday (August 20) to raise money for her and Young Lives VS Cancer.

Emily said: “We really want to challenge ourselves, compared to what Lily has been through it’s not the same, but we wanted to do something, she’s been through so much.”

Training has not been easy for Emily as she has been attending hospital appointments with Lily, and she also recently had to stay with Lily in hospital when she had a temperature that would not go down, and poor Lily had to undergo a blood transfusion.

"I’ve just been trying to do as much walking as I can, walking the dog and so on because I’m so tired,” Emily said, “We’ll make the best of it and do our best.”

The two friends have already smashed their fundraising target of £3,000 and have so far raised £3,300 for their chosen charities, and are hoping to raise even more to help families whose children are suffering like Lily.