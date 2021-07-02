Breakfasts back for veterans in Market Rasen

Market Rasen's White Swan hosts the veterans' breakfast club EMN-210622-064611001

The fortnightly sessions - held at The White Swan in Market Rasen - were suspended due to covid, but founder Mick Kenning is delighted they can now begin again.

He said: “We have kept in touch with members throughout the lockdowns.

“We have had some Zoom sessions for those who wanted and made welfare visits.

“But there is nothing like getting together in person and we are grateful to the manager of The White Swan for making that happen in a Covid-compliant way.

“We look forward to welcoming our vets back, together with any serving personnel who wish to join us too.”

The breakfast club is open to anyone from across the area who has served or is serving in any of the armed forces.

The first breakfast club session will be held on Saturday July 3, from 10am to 11.30am, and fortnightly from then on.

Mick added: “There are no commitments or subs to pay; it is just meeting like-minded people, having a chat and a great breakfast, so just come along.”