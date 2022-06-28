BREAKING: Body found on Skegness beach

Lincs Police.

Officers received reports of a body in the water near the beach at Grand Parade at 6.17am this morning.It has now been confirmed that the body found was a deceased male, and at this stage his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesman said: “Our officers are at the scene, and the thorough scientific investigation is underway to formally identify the body.

“We would ask people not to speculate on the identity of the body until our forensic examinations are complete and we can positively identify the male.

“We will issue a further update when we have one.”