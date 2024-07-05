BREAKING NEWS: Conservative Victoria Atkins survives scare to retain seat as Louth & Horncastle MP

By Rachel Armitage
Published 5th Jul 2024, 03:41 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 04:12 BST
Re-elected Louth & Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins.
Re-elected Louth & Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins.
Conservative Victoria Atkins survived a scare to retain seat as Louth & Horncastle MP – one of the few Tories to survive the Labour landslide win.

RESULTS:

Victoria Atkins (Conservative) – 17,441

Jonathan Slater (Labour) – 10,475

The results here in Louth & Horncastle.
The results here in Louth & Horncastle.

Sean Matthews (Reform UK) – 11,935

Ross Pepper (Liberal Democrat) – 2,364

Paul Hugill (Independent) – 1,359

Robert Watson (Green) – 2,504

Marcus Moorhouse (Social Democratic Party) – 92

Iconic Arty-Pole (Monster Raving Loony Party) – 309

The High Sheriff of Lincolnshire Philip Dymoke announced the results just after 3.30am this morning (Friday), in an elections night that has so far seen landslide victories for the Labour Party across the country.

Speaking after the results were announced, Victoria Atkins said of her win: “I’m very pleased but enormously honoured to be re-elected.

“This is my home, I love representing the people of Louth & Horncastle, and it’s an incredible privilege. I hope others are as pleased that I’ve been re-elected and I’m looking forward to the next five years.”

In what she deseribed as a “very difficult night for the Conservative family”, she expressed her sadness at colleagues who had lost their seats:

"We need to what the public have been telling us in this campaign and to work out how we can move ourselves to where the public expect us to be.”

In an announcement after the results, The Iconic Arty-Pole of the Monster Raving Loony Party also announced that this election would be his last, and he would not be standing as a candidate in any future elections.

There was a six percent decrease in voters in this election, with 35,261 votes at polling stations and 11,350 verified postal votes, a total of 46,611 out of 76,880 electorate, so a 60.63 percent turnout – compared to 66 percent in 2019.

More as we have it.

