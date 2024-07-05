BREAKING NEWS: Conservative Victoria Atkins survives scare to retain seat as Louth & Horncastle MP
RESULTS:
Victoria Atkins (Conservative) – 17,441
Jonathan Slater (Labour) – 10,475
Sean Matthews (Reform UK) – 11,935
Ross Pepper (Liberal Democrat) – 2,364
Paul Hugill (Independent) – 1,359
Robert Watson (Green) – 2,504
Marcus Moorhouse (Social Democratic Party) – 92
Iconic Arty-Pole (Monster Raving Loony Party) – 309
The High Sheriff of Lincolnshire Philip Dymoke announced the results just after 3.30am this morning (Friday), in an elections night that has so far seen landslide victories for the Labour Party across the country.
Speaking after the results were announced, Victoria Atkins said of her win: “I’m very pleased but enormously honoured to be re-elected.
“This is my home, I love representing the people of Louth & Horncastle, and it’s an incredible privilege. I hope others are as pleased that I’ve been re-elected and I’m looking forward to the next five years.”
In what she deseribed as a “very difficult night for the Conservative family”, she expressed her sadness at colleagues who had lost their seats:
"We need to what the public have been telling us in this campaign and to work out how we can move ourselves to where the public expect us to be.”
In an announcement after the results, The Iconic Arty-Pole of the Monster Raving Loony Party also announced that this election would be his last, and he would not be standing as a candidate in any future elections.
There was a six percent decrease in voters in this election, with 35,261 votes at polling stations and 11,350 verified postal votes, a total of 46,611 out of 76,880 electorate, so a 60.63 percent turnout – compared to 66 percent in 2019.
More as we have it.
